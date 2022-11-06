iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

ITB stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

