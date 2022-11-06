Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,225 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PSCT stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $157.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Articles

