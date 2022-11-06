MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 208,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 56,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.