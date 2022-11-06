Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Up 11.0 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.