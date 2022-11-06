Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMO. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

