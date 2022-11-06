Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 561 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after acquiring an additional 612,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.86. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

