Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 279.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 446,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.07 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

