Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 147,051 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Stock Up 5.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of AR stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

