Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,882 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.