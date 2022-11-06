Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $654,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.81, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

