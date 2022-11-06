Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

