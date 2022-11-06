Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,936 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 682,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.