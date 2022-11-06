Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.77.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Fisker has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 72.95% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.