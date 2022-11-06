Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

