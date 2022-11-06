Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $738,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $85,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $85,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.69.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $154.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.12. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.