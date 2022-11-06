Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $348.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.20 and a 200 day moving average of $428.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

