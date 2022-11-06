Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.