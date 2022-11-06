Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 334,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 96,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $156.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

