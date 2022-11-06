Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $169.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

