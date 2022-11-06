UBS Group Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 339,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

