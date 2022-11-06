15,938 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NYSEARCA DXD opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.79.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

