Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

