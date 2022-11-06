Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $97.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.52 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.17.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Papa John’s International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

