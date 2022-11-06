Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $105.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $108,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.