ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $83.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 438,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,094 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

