Robert W. Baird Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $64.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.5 %

SPT opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

