BMO Capital Markets Increases Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $82.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of STRA opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 97.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

