Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

