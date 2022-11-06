Wolfe Research Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Market Perform

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 373,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 176,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.