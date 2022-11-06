TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TPI Composites by 86.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 448,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 503.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 411,428 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

