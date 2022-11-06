PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.
PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
