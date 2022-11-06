Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.73% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Lyft Trading Up 0.1 %

Lyft stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Lyft has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

