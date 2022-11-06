PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $75.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

