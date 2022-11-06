Cowen Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,132.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 533.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

