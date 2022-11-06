Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. Datadog has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Datadog by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Datadog by 58.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 24.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.