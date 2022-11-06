Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $65.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.
Okta Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
