JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $126.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

