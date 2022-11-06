Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $158.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

