Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.
