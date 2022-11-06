Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.44.

NYSE TT opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.61.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

