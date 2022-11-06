Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

Comstock stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Comstock has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 7,762.50%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

