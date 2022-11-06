Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wolfe Research from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 439,708 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 63,164 shares valued at $854,118. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.