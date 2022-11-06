Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $70.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Match Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MTCH opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Match Group has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $164.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

