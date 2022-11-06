Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $70.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.13.
Match Group Trading Up 0.5 %
MTCH opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Match Group has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $164.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.