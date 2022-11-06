Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.1 %
ICD stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
