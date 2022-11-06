Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.1 %

ICD stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 57,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $219,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,295. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

