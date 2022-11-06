& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 1,106 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28.

On Friday, August 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,821,468.06.

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,101,495.80.

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,442,787.20.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 6.6 %

GSHD stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,661.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

