Morgan Stanley Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Down 8.4 %

BILL opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.