Tarun Kumar Jain Sells 88,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $63,360.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $146,960.00.

ContextLogic stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563,737 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

