Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,310,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

