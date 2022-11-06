Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.70.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 1.4 %

EXEL stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.