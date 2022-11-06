Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.01.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

